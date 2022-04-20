Municipal polls results triumph of people: Jagan

Amaravati: Following the landslide victory for the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the recent urban local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh, party chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the victory as the triumph of the people.

"This is a great triumph of the people. With the grace of God, all sisters, brothers, friends, grandmothers and grandfathers wholeheartedly blessed, resulting in this historic triumph," said Reddy after digesting the results.

The chief minister said his responsibility has risen immensely with the faith people reposed in him and promised that he will strive to do more good as everybody's family member.

He congratulated every man and woman who won in the municipal polls.



Incidentally, the CM did not campaign for these elections unlike other parties or even address any press conference about the polls.

He solely relied on his welfare schemes and governance to bask in the glory now.

Ruling party leaders have interpreted the results as an approval for the trifurcation of the Amaravati capital city, considering the YSRCP winning even in Guntur and Vijayawada municipal corporations which are near to the Amaravati capital zone.

The YSRCP won in 11 of the 12 corporations while the results for Eluru corporation are awaited as the High Court suspended vote counting there.

Likewise, the party won in 73 of the 75 municipalities, except in Tadipatri and Mydukuru where the principal opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won.

However, sources said the YSRCP will get the chairman post in Mydukuru with the support of ex-officio members.

It should be noted that the religious politics, unprecedented in the southern state renowned for its stellar communal harmony, resorted to by some parties did not prove to be of any help for them in the polls.

—IANS