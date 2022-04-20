Municipal Corporations To Be Rewarded For Cleanliness: Rawat

Dehradun: Municipal corporations which stand first, second and third in cleanliness and sanitation will get cash prizes of Rs 75, Rs 50 and Rs 25 lakh respectively in cleanliness survey to be conducted under the Swachch Bharat Mission, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said today.

He was speaking at a two-day state-level workshop on urban solid waste management technology and cleanliness survey here.

Rawat said efforts of the employees towards cleanliness and sanitation will also form part of their Annual Confidential Report.

Cleanliness goals can be easily achieved through a change in the general mindset twoards cleanliness and the involvement of common people in the exercise, he said.

Underlining the need for research and technology in the field of solid waste management, the chief minister said even the highest of cleanliness objectives can be easily achieved with the help of technology.

Urban development minister Madan Kaushik said the local civic bodies need to increase their income to make use of the latest technologies to achieve the goals of Swacchata mission. PTI