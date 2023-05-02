Municipal Bodies Are Powerful Medium To Provide Civic Amenities: UP CM In Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that municipal bodies are a powerful medium to provide civic amenities at the grassroot level, appealing to people to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming municipal elections in order to expedite effective implementation of development projects and welfare schemes.

Addressing a public meeting at Government Inter College Ground, CM Yogi said, "Afterall, who does not like to have good roads with no traffic congestion, pure drinking water facility, effective drainage system, and an online system to get residential, caste, income as well as birth and death certificates with no need for them to make rounds of offices. But, only the double engine government of the BJP supported by the third engine at municipal bodies can ensure this." "In Pratapgarh alone we have provided 10,145 houses in urban areas and have given interest-free loans to 4,595 street vendors under PM SVANidhi Yojana. Besides, 14,600 destitute, 11,500 elderly and old people are getting pensions. Earlier, heaps of garbage had become the identity of cities in UP and we are developing smart and safe cities. We are protecting the interests of every section of society, be they farmers, women, traders or the youth. Previous governments were giving pistols to the youth and we are giving them tablets to make them smart. We are ensuring empowerment of all without any discrimination," CM Yogi added.

Lashing out at the opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for neglecting the development of Pratapgarh and for being responsible for the escalation in criminal activities, Yogi said, "Congress, the SP and the BSP left no stone unturned to destroy Pratapgarh. The district was famous for its gooseberries and the Auto Tractor Ltd. The Auto Tractor Ltd was shut down and people also stopped growing gooseberries during previous governments."

"Extortions were rampant whereas traders and daughters were unsafe and farmers were miserable in the district during the opposition rule. Girls could not go to school for fear of goons," he added.

"There was a saying-100 Padha, Ek Pratapgarha- meaning a resident of Pratapgarha was equal to 100 educated people. But, the place lost its glory due to the misgovernance of opposition parties", he pointed out.

The CM emphasized that the double-engine government was trying to revive the glory of the place by declaring gooseberry as the ODOP of Pratapgarh, which will increase farmers' income.

"We are building four-lane highways between Ayodhya and Chitrakoot that will pass through Pratapgarh. The Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj will also pass through Pratapgarh. We have already opened a medical college in Pratapgarh", he said.

CM Yogi stated that the double-engine government was carrying forwards its developmental programmes and houses, toilets, free LPG, electricity and tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission were being provided to the needy without any discrimination.

—ANI