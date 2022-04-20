Municipal Board To Handle The DSA & Metropol Parking From Midnight Today

Nainital: Nainital's main parking DSA and the Metropol will be operated by the municipal board from Sunday midnight. The board could not get a single contractor even after the tendering process was done four times.

Every year the Municipal board of Nainital contracts out the several parking spaces in and around Nainital. These include DSA, Metropol, lake bridge etc. The biggest parking is the DSA parking which fetches the largest revenue. The contracts are given out with every year with an increment over the last year's revenue figure. During the peak season, the parking is extended to the entire flats area to accommodate the influx of vehicles. But after a PIL last year, the high court has prohibited the use of entire flats area for parking. So whereas most of the other parking areas like BD Pande, Lake Bridge etc have already been contracted, the biggest parking areas i.e. DSA and metroplole are yet to find a contractor. According to sources, if the entire flats area is not allowed for parking, a contractor will run into loss as the revenue earned from the normal area would be much less than what is the minimum demand of the municipal board. Hence these parking have not found a contractor as yet. So, the municipality will handle the parking of DSA and Metropol itself from the night of Sunday. According to EO Rohit Sharma, a team of 26 employees has been formed to handle the parking. Out of this, 13 employees will conduct DSA and 13 personnel the Metropol parking.