Mun Mun Dutta: Dress up, not down

Mumbai: Television actress Mun Mun Dutta has shared a stunning photograph of herself.

Mun Mun, who is popularly known as Babitaji in "Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah", took to Instagram where she shared a sizzling photograph of herself. In the image, she is seen wearing a beautiful blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

"Dress up, not down," she captioned the image.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" is one of India''s longest running television shows. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column "Duniya Ne Undha Chashma" written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

