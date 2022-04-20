Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it's turn on, ultimate bonding experience

Breastfeeding, as we know it, is a completely natural thing and many mums embrace the process with open arms. So much so, that some women choose to breastfeed their children for a number of years.

However, it seems that husbands too are getting in on the action.

Adult breastfeeding – referred to as erotic lactation, adult nursing relations (ANR) or adult breastfeeding relationships (ABR) – is more common than you might have thought.

A man, who spoke to Metro said that his wife was pumping in bed to release pressure and her other breast had started leaking. She suggested that the man should try it and he drank both breasts dry while having sex.

The man described the incident as an 'incredibly erotic, sexy' thing for him.

So much so, he did it again when his wife became pregnant for a second time.

This doesn't just happen between married couples, but people also seek out others who are interested in the fetish.

Another woman told Metro that she does it because she feels it is a bonding time for them.

Despite the fanbase, there are no health benefits for an adult to drink breastmilk.

And certain diseases can be passed on, so people should be wary of who they're partnering with.

According to Dr Sarah Steele, of the Global Health and Policy Unit, Queen Mary University of London, no scientific study evidences that direct adult consumption of human milk for medicinal properties offers anything more than a placebo effect."