Mumbai: UP Man Duped Of Rs 48K In Car Insurance Fraud

Mumbai: An Uttar Pradesh-based man has told Mumbai police that he was cheated by a person who posed as the agent of an insurance firm headquartered in the metropolis. Soran Singh has mailed his complaint to Mumbai police after losing Rs 48,064 to a cyber and phone fraud, an official said on Tuesday. Singh, in his complaint, said he had got a call on Saturday from a man who said he was the agent of an insurance firm. The caller told Singh that his car insurance would expire on June 13, and the latter sent vehicle document copies to a phone number as well as Rs 48,064 on a link sent to him for policy renewal. Singh, in his complaint, said he realised he had become the victim of a cyber fraud as no new insurance policy was generated, and neither was he able to connect to the numbers provided by the so-called insurance agent despite multiple attempts. —PTI