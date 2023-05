Mumbai: A man was saved from drowning in the Arabian Sea near the Marine Drive here by sailors of the Indian Navy.

Three Navy sailors noticed people gathered at a spot near the Marine Drive on Sunday. On seeing a man drowning in the sea, the sailors jumped into the waters and pulled him out, a Navy release said Tuesday.

The man was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and after he regained consciousness, the sailors handed him over to the local police, the release added.