Mumbai Youth Held For Threatening UP CM

Lucknow: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 25-year-old youth in Mumbai for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a police official said here on Sunday.



One Kamran Khan, a resident of Chunabhatti in eastern sub-urbs, was arrested by the Kalachowki unit of ATS, the official said on inputs provided by sleuths of the UP Special Task Force.

Sources confirmed that the UP STF learnt through electronic surveillance that the whattsapp number used to send the threat was operational in Mahada Colony in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai suburbs.

They alerted their Mumbai counterparts after which cops from Kalachowki developed the information and conducted raid and nabbed the accused, identified as Kamran Amir Khan on Saturday.

Sources said that Khan also confessed of sending the threatening message.

The STF team rushed to Mumbai and they will produce the accused in a local court on Sunday morning to seek transitremand and brought the accused here.

Uttar Pradesh Police social media help desk had received a call on Thursday in which the caller threatened to kill Adityanath in a bomb blast.

A case was registered at the Gomatinagar Police Station against an unidentified person under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said ATS Maharashtra. UNI



