Mumbai to host smoked food festival from January 13

Mumbai: Over 15 restaurants will come up with more than 100 smoked preparations at the Smoked Food Festival, which will commence from January 13 here.





Taking place at High Street Phoenix, the fest, which will end on January 29, will offer a wide range of smoked food for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, read a statement.





Food enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice as the festival will entice them with dishes like smoked cheese and spinach croquette, black forest ham bruschetta, scamorza arrancini, panzanella salad, smokey woodman pizza, sushi and smoked Hyderabadi biryani.







"For the first time, we are hosting a themed food festival and we hope that our customers try different cuisines made in the smoke preparation that will be offered by our restaurants," said Rajendra Kalkar, President West at The Phoenix Mills Ltd.





--IANS