Mumbai to hold 12th Guru Tegh Bahadur Hockey Tournament

Mumbai:�The PMC-Bank 12th Guru Tegh Bahadur All-India Gold Cup Hockey Championship to be held the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium here from June 1-June 10. Apart from Air India (AI), other leading outstation and Mumbai teams are to participate in the tournament, according to organisers Mumbai Hockey Association Limited. According to Mangha Singh Bakshi, MHAL's president, 10-12 teams would be seen in action. "The total number and names of teams that will be participating in the event would be available in the next couple of days, as some of the teams have yet to confirm their participation," said Bakshi. Besides AI and CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General), who were the runners-up in the 50th Bombay Gold Cup late last year, Punjab National Bank has accepted the invitation to take part in the tournament. In addition, a couple of Mumbai-based teams - Western Railway, Central Railway, Mumbai Customs and Union Bank of India - are also in the fray. Bakshi said that the association has also drawn up plans to felicitate the Mumbai youngsters who recently won the title in the 6th Hockey India Junior National Championship (B Division) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, earlier this month, during the tournament.