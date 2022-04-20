Mumbai scrape past Rajasthan

Mumbai: Mitchell McClenaghan grabbed two crucial wickets in as many balls as Mumbai Indians pulled off an exciting eight-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League cricket match, here on Friday. Chasing a stiff target of 188 set by Mumbai Indians, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson cracked a brilliant 76 in 46 balls to bring the Royals close to the target before New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan dismissed him as well as Karun Nair at off successive balls to bring the home side back in the game when it seemed like it was drifting away from them. Lasith Malinga grabbed the wicket of Deepak Hooda in the next over to leave Royals the task of scoring 20 runs in the last over and they finally fell short by eight runs by scoring 179 for 7. McClenaghan snapped up 3 for 31 while Malinga, Vinay Kumar � who bowled the last over � and Jagadeesha Suchith got one wicket each while Tim Southee was run out. ind knock laced with 3 sixes and six fours, but his dismissal through a catch at long off stymied the Royals� run-chase. It was MI�s third win in eight games and kept their play-off hopes alive. Earlier, put in to bat MI�s Rayudu struck a breezy half century to help Mumbai Indians overcome a sluggish middle phase after a good start to end up with a combative total. Rayudu, promoted to fifth ahead of Kieron Pollard, justified the faith in striking a quick -fire unbeaten 53 in 37 balls, laced with 3 sixes and four fours to help lift MI recover from 120 for four after 15 overs to a more competitive total. Rayudu put on 61 runs in only 30 balls with West Indian Pollard who made 24 in 14 balls before departing with two balls left to help MI finish the innings with a flourish. Earlier a decent start of 43 was provided by openers Lendl Simmons (38 in 31 balls) and left-handed Parthiv Patel (23 in 14 balls) who were again guilty of not getting to a big score after getting their eyes in after MI were put in to bat by rival skipper Watson. score board MUMBAI INDIANS: Lendl Simmons lbw Sharma 38, Parthiv Patel c & b Kulkarni 23, Unmukt Chand c Binny b Southee 13, Rohit Sharma c Sharma b Kulkarni 27, Ambati Rayudu (not out) 53, K Pollard c Samson b Theron 24, Harbhajan Singh (not out) 0, Extras (LB-3, W-5, NB-1) 9, Total (for 5 wkts; 20 overs) 187. Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-73, 3-84, 4-120, 5-181. Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-36-1, Dhawal Kulkarni 3-0-26-2, Rusty Theron 4-0-40-1, Shane Watson 3-0-36-0, Stuart Binny 2-0-17-0, Ankit Sharma 4-0-29-1. RAJASTHAN ROYALS: Ajinkya Rahane c Rayudu b Vinay 16, Shane Watson b Suchith 28, Sanju Samson c Suchith b McClenaghan 76, Steve Smith c Harbhajan b McClenaghan 23, Karun Nair c Patel b McClenaghan 7, Stuart Binny (not out) 9, Deepak Hooda c Chand b Malinga 1, Tim Southee (run out) 6, Juan Theron (not out) 1, Extras (LB-2, W-9, NB-1) 12, Total (7 wkts; 20 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-71, 3-127, 4-161, 5-161, 6-162, 7-177. Bowling: Mitchell McClenaghan 4-0-31-3, Lasith Malinga 4-0-34-1, R Vinay Kumar 4-0-39-1, J?Suchith 4-0-39-1, Harbhajan Singh 4-0-34-0. pti