Mumbai schools score big win in women sub-junior hockey

Bhubaneswar: After suffering a 0-13 defeat on the opening day, Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) bounced back in convincing fashion to claim a 7-0 win against Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy on the second day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship here on Thursday.

Also winning were SAI-Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy.

Hetal Goswami (12th minute, 15, 45) bagged a hat-trick while Madhavi Mhatre (8th minute, 13) scored two goals in MSSA's win. Captain Apoorva Rana (10th minute) and Sanjana Salunkhe (25th minute) also scored a goal each.

In another match, SAI-Academy eased past Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy with a 5-0 win. Captain Sonam (2nd minute, 22) and Sunelita Toppo (11th minute, 25) scored a brace each while Kirti (7th minute) scored one goal to help SAI-Academy start their campaign on a winning note.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registered their second consecutive win of the tournament, beating Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 8-0. Captain Munmuni Das (16th minute, 56), Elani Tuti (22nd, 37) bagged two goals each whereas Ashima Rout (2nd), Babyrani Sandam (9th), Priya Toppo (34th) and Supriya Kuju (50th) also chipped in with one goal each.

Having played a hard-fought 3-3 draw on Wednesday, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy finally registered their first win of the tournament as they outclassed Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy by a resounding 11-0 margin in the final match of the day. Payal Sonkar (5th minute, 24, 60) and Pritee Sharma (21st minute, 22, 28) each registered hat-tricks to their name while Pragya Patel (26th minute, 30) netted twice in the Pool B encounter. Manisha Patel (13th minute), captain Samiksha Yadav (57th minute), and Akanksha Pal (40th) also managed to get their names on the scoresheet for their team Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy.

—IANS