Mumbai Police summons BJP's Nitesh Rane in Disha Salian death case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has sent notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane to appear before them on Friday in connection with the Disha Salian death case.

The case pertains to the death of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in 2020.

Notably, Rane had claimed that Disha was murdered.

According to the police, the BJP leader has asked to appear in Malvani Police Station, where he will be questioned on his claims and will be asked to present, if he has any evidence regarding the same.

"I have just received the summons and I have been saying this since day one that this is a case of murder. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. The MVA government wanted to do a cover-up and save Aditya Thackeray and his other friends...Whatever information I have, I am ready to give it to the police," Nitish Rane said.

Reacting to the development, Rane said that that he will cooperate with the police.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police, last year, formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Disha Salian.

Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death case in the matter.

