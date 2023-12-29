Mumbai police rescues abducted 17-year-old girl from West Bengal, arrests two persons

Heroic Mumbai Police Rescue Abducted Minor, Bust Prostitution Ring: A Triumph for Child Protection Efforts and Justice System

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The Mumbai police arrested two individuals for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old minor girl and forcing her into prostitution in West Bengal, said the police.

According to police, the accused were identified as Kunal Pandey and Sikander Shaikh.

Sharing details about the incident, Senior Officer of Dharavi Police Station Raju Bidkar said, "The 17-year-old girl had gone missing from her home in Dharavi in September. On the complaint of the girl's father, the police had registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons."

After this, the police registered the case and continued their investigation. A few days ago the police received information about the girl that she was in Panjipara, West Bengal, after which the Dharavi police officers left for from Mumbai to West Bengal.

Subsequently, police officials discovered that the minor had been forced into prostitution, after which the minor was rescued and reunited with her family in Mumbai.

Both accused were booked on Thursday for alleged rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.



After having solved this case, the Mumbai police in Dharavi registered a 100 per cent detection rate by managing to solve all the missing cases of children in 2023.

The police team of Dharavi has successfully reunited 35 girls with their parents this year.

—ANI