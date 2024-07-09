Mumbai Police arrest main accused Mihir Shah in Worli hit and run case

This development has intensified scrutiny over the political influences affecting the case. The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim's husband alleging delays due to political interference.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case in which a woman was killed.

Mihir Shah had been absconding since the accident took place and the Mumbai Police had formed 14 teams to arrest Mihir Shah who has been missing since the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli.

Earlier, Police arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat and the father of the main accused, Rajesh Shah for their alleged involvement in the Worli hit-and-run case that took place on Sunday (July 7).

This comes after a BMW car hit a bike in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday (July 7), resulting in the death of a woman travelling with her husband.

Following the tragic incident in the Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday, the husband of a deceased woman, Pradeep Nakhwa questioned the delay in arrest of the accused Mihir Shah, and said that he dragged his wife from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road.

Regarding the delay in the arrest, Nakhwa said it was due to "politics" and asserted that the accused would not be arrested till the Vidhan Sabha session ends.

Nakhwa alleged that the accused is not getting arrested because he is the son of a political leader.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the husband of the deceased woman in the Worli hit and run case, Pradeep Nakhwa said, "We were on our daily routine, as we are fishermen and as part of our daily routine, on Sunday at 4 am, we were returning through the Peddar Road from the fish hatchery after buying fish. We were driving slowly with a speed of 35-40 km/hr on the side of the road. Suddenly, a car with extreme speed came and hit us, we didn't even realize how fast it was. We flew into the air and dropped on his car's bonnet."

"When he put the brake, I fell on the left side of the road while my wife came under the wheels of his vehicle. He didn't stop after that, I tried to stop him but he didn't and dragged her from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road. There was smoke from the wheels when he was dragging my wife. After the incident, he fled from the spot," said Nakhwa.

Earlier today, the Excise Department sealed the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu and questioned some of the staff along with the bar owner in the Worli hit-and-run case.

Notably, it is the same bar in Juhu where the main accused in the case, Mihir Shah, had a party with his four friends.

As per the officials, the bar has 4 doors and all have been sealed by the Excise Department. Before the incident, Mihir Shah, the accused in the case, had a party there with his four friends. After the party, Shah left the bar and was seen in CCTV footage going with his friends in a car.

60 staff that used to work in the bar, Police have questioned some of them along with the bar owner.

The 45-year-old woman who was killed in the incident has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada. She was riding pillion on the scooter driven by her husband, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injuries he sustained during the incident, police said.

"The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during the treatment," police added.

The police also said that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The incident in Worli follows less than two months after the Pune case in which A Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed into a motorbike resulting in the deaths of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his "alarm" at the "rise in hit-and-run incidents" in the State on Monday and said that he has directed the police to take strict action against such cases, adding that the "guilty will not be spared."

—ANI