Mumbai Police's witty response to 'Singham' actor Ajay Devgn after he shares a video

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday responded wittily to actor Ajay Devgn after he shared a video of the Mumbai Police and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak.

The 'Singham' actor took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

"#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video.

Responding to this, the cops gave a witty reply that consisted of some of the major hit films of the much-loved actor.

"Dear 'Singham', just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona," tweeted Mumbai Police.

















Devgn has essayed the character of a police official in many of his flicks including 'Gangaajal' and two instalments of 'Singham.'

The actor has also portrayed the role of an underworld gangster in the film 'Once upon a time in Mumbai.' (ANI)