Mumbai poised to host IOC session in 2023

Laussane (Switzerland): Mumbai is set to host the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in 2023, IOC president Thomas Bach has confirmed.

"We have chosen India because it is the second-most populous nation in the world, with a very young population and a huge potential for Olympic sport," Bach said in an official statement.

"We want to encourage and support the National Olympic Committee of India and all the National Federations to promote and strengthen Olympic sport in the country," he added.

2023 will be a significant year for India as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

The decision will now be ratified at the 136th IOC session in Tokyo in July this year.

India last hosted an IOC session way back in 1983 in New Delhi.

An IOC session is considered as a general meeting of the members of the IOC and it is held once a year in which each member has one vote.

As per a report on the official Olympic channel, the evaluation commission of the IOC has praised the quality of the facilities at the Jio World Centre, which is the potential venue for the IOC Session. (ANI)