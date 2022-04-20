Mumbai may be heading to herd immunity: Experts' report

Prayagraj: Three persons of a family were found dead in their house in a village in Manda police station area in Prayagraj district on Thursday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the senior officials to reach the site of the incident and ensure immediate action into the matter.

According to reports, Nandlal, 50, was sleeping in his field on Wednesday night. His wife Chabili Devi ,48, was sleeping outside their house while his daughter Raj Dulari, 16 was inside the house. Nandlal''s son was sleeping in their old house.

Police said that from circumstantial evidences it appears that Nandlal, his wife and daughter had been hacked to death with a sharp weapon.

A police team reached the village on receiving information with forensic experts and a dog squad.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and some people have been detained for questioning.

