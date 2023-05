Mumbai: On Sunday, a fire officer in the Bhandup neighbourhood of Mumbai reported that two people had been killed after portion of a slab from a house with a ground floor and an upper story had collapsed.

He said that the accident happened around 9:45 a.m., when repair work was going on at the building in the Khindipada area.

The two victims, identified as 19-year-old Rajkumar Dhotre and 18-year-old Ramanand Yadav, were declared dead at the hospital, the official said.—Inputs from Agencies