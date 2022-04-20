Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani to cut short travel time from Jan 9

New Delhi: In good news for those travelling between Delhi and Mumbai by rail, the Indian Railways has reduced, by over half an hour, the time of travel in the Rajdhani Superfast special while adding an additional stoppage from January 9, officials said on Thursday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a tweet, said: "From January 9, passengers travelling by Rajdhani Superfast special between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination faster than before, with revised timings and an additional halt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. This will reduce travel time and enhance passenger convenience."

According to a Railway Ministry official, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now reach Mumbai 35 minutes earlier.





The official said that the Rajdhani Superfast will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 p.m. and reach the CSMT at 11.15 a.m. The Rajdhani earlier used to take 35 minutes more to cover the same distance, and it reached its destination at 11.50 a.m.

On the rerturn journey, the train will depart from CSMT in Mumbai at 4 p.m. and arrive Nizamuddin station in Delhi at 9.55 a.m., which is 55 minutes faster than earlier. Earlier, on return journey, the train arrived in Delhi at 11 a.m.

