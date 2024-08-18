Mumbai Customs seize narcotic drugs worth Rs 4.83 crore, Kenyan passenger arrested

The drugs were concealed in the passenger's body cavity, violating the NDPS Act, 1985.

Mumbai: One Kenyan passenger was arrested as the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 482.66 gms of narcotic drugs worth approximately Rs 4.83 Crore, Mumbai Customs said.

Mumbai Customs said, "During the night of 15/16 August, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 482.66 gms Cocaine worth approximately Rs 4.83 crore. The goods were concealed in body cavity. One Kenyan passenger was arrested."

Mumbai Customs further said that a white-coloured substance in powder form purported to be Cocaine, a substance that comes under the NDPS Act, 1985 was found concealed inside the body of the foreign national passenger.

Earlier, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted two passengers at Mumbai airport and recovered 4,525 gms of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 3.33 crore.

"Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI MZU intercepted two passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on Flight No EY 206 after they had crossed the Customs green channel," DRI said in a statement.

On personal search, four packets of foreign-origin gold (gold dust in wax form) were found concealed in tailor-made pockets of a jacket worn by one of the passengers which was given to him by another passenger at Abu Dhabi, DRI said.

"Recovered 4525 gms of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 3.33 Cr was seized under provisions of the Customs Act,1962. Both passengers have been arrested and remanded," DRI said.

—ANI