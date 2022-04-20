Mumbai crime branch to strip Bollywood celebrities of extra security cover?

New Delhi: Bollywood celebrities will face a security issue as the Mumbai Crime Branch may lower the security cover of stars. A leading daily reported that the crime branch has recommended a downgradation of the security cover being provided to actors and other celebrities after an audit that concluded that there is no imminent threat to the celebs. A senior police officer was also quoted as saying that most of Pujari's men have been nabbed and the chances of Bollywood stars being attacked now is quite low. No final decision has been taken as the proposal is yet to be approved by the police commissioner. Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Salman Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt have recently been the target of underworld gangster Ravi Pujari. The security was increased after rounds were fired outside Ali Morani's home in Mumbai in August, 2014. Many celebrities had also got threat calls from the gang's members in the last few months. But the Mumbai police have been successful in capturing many of Pujari's aides.