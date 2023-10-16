Mumbai Crime Branch seizes drugs worth Rs 16 crore, busts syndicate, arrests two persons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The Mumbai crime branch on Monday busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of two people, police said.

The crime branch official seized a total of 8 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 16 crore from the arrested people, an official said.

The drug syndicate used to operate out of a factory in Solapur, police said.

Both of the accused were produced before the court, which then sent them to police custody until October 19, an official said.

Further investigation is underway.

