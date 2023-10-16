    Menu
    Mumbai Crime Branch seizes drugs worth Rs 16 crore, busts syndicate, arrests two persons

    Pankaj Sharma
    October16/ 2023
    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The Mumbai crime branch on Monday busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of two people, police said.
    The crime branch official seized a total of 8 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 16 crore from the arrested people, an official said.

    The drug syndicate used to operate out of a factory in Solapur, police said.

    Both of the accused were produced before the court, which then sent them to police custody until October 19, an official said.
    "Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 busted a drugs syndicate operating out of a factory in Solapur, arrested two people, and seized 8 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 16 crore from their possession. Both of them were produced before the court, which sent them to police custody till October 19" Daya Nayak, Crime Branch Officer told.
    Further investigation is underway.

    —ANI

    Categories :CrimeTags :Mumbai crime news Drug syndicate operation Illegal drug bust Drug seizure in Solapur Crime investigation update Police custody details Narcotics trafficking
