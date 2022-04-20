Mumbai Couple Goes House-hunting, Woman Gang-raped

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman, who was hunting for an accommodation, was allegedly raped by eight persons in suburban Jogeshwari here, police said. Seven of the accused were arrested today.

The incident occurred at Amboli last night when the victim and her husband were searching for an accommodation at Shamnagar slum with the help of a woman. Since, it got late in the night, the couple chose to stay at the woman's house, they said.

After sometime, eight persons barged into the house and gangraped the victim in front of her husband before fleeing. "After the incident, the woman and her husband reached Amboli Police Station to lodge a complaint. Police registered a case against eight persons, one of them had criminal records," Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said. A case has been registered against eight persons in this connection under relevant sections of the IPC with Amboli Police Station. Seven accused were held today while one person is still at large, the official said, adding all of them fall in the age bracket of 20-25. The woman was admitted to a hospital and is stated to be stable, police said.

