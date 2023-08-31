Mumbai auto driver held for killing minor, chopping body into 5 pieces

Mumbai: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy and chopping his body into five pieces here, police said on Thursday.



According to police, the victim Awhad used to make objectionable remarks against 33-year-old Ahmed Sheikh's wife and sister-in-law -- who considered him as their brother.

When despite repeated warnings, the youth continued with the indecent behaviour, the man decided to get rid of him. On August 28, Sheikh lured the victim to his apartment in the MHADA locality of suburban Chembur, where he stabbed him before dismembering the body, police official Shwar Awhad said.



The accused has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.



As per the police, the incident came to light when Awhad went missing, prompting Sheikh's father-in-law, who had known the boy for years, to approach the police.



Soon, the police suspected the involvement of Sheikh who was summoned for interrogation.



During sustained questioning, Sheikh -- whom the victim was last seen with --, confessed to the crime.



The body was discovered from Sheikh's kitchen.

