Multiple firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion

Los Angeles: Multiple firefighters were injured by an explosion in downtown Los Angeles, leaving several buildings on fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire inside a one-storey commercial building was reported at 6.26 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

"Over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters," it said in a fire update later.

TV footage showed raging flames and black smoke.

The conditions of the injured firefighters were still unknown.

"My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

