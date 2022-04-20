    Menu
    Multiple firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion

    April20/ 2022


    Los Angeles: Multiple firefighters were injured by an explosion in downtown Los Angeles, leaving several buildings on fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

    The fire inside a one-storey commercial building was reported at 6.26 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

    "Over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters," it said in a fire update later.

    TV footage showed raging flames and black smoke.

    The conditions of the injured firefighters were still unknown.

    "My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

    --IANS

