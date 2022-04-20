Multiple Fingerprints On Weapons Used In Bikru Massacre

Kanpur: The forensic science laboratory (FSL) report into the Bikru massacre, in which eight policemen were shot dead on July 3 by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men, has found multiple finger-prints on the firearms used in the incident.

A FSL official told IANS on Thursday that, "We had got ten firearms including pistol, rifle, single and double-barrel gun, besides country-made gun. These firearms had fingerprints of more than one person which suggests that they were used by more than one person during the incident. This is rather unlikely but it is up to the police to investigate the matter."

The multiple fingerprints on the firearms will apparently make it difficult for investigators to match it with the finger prints of the accused.

The police have recovered nearly 12 firearms, including rifles, pistols, double and single-barrel guns, from the gangster's aides.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the district authorities in Kanpur cancelled the arms licenses of eight more aides of Dubey. Soon after the Bikru massacre, the district administration had initiated proceedings to cancel as many as 25 arms licences issued to family members and close associates of Dubey.

The move had been initiated after it was established that most of these firearms were in the possession of the slain gangster and his men, and not the licensee.

The police stated that most of these firearms were used in the gun-battle in Bikru on July 3 when eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DySP), were shot dead in the ambush.

ADM (City) Atul Kumar told reporters that the administration has cancelled the firearm licenses of Deepak Dubey, brother of Vikas Dubey, Shrikant Shukla, Ramesh Chandra Dwivedi, Rakesh Kumar and Ravindra Kumar, all residents of Bikru village, besides Madari Purwa resident Suraj Singh and Basen village resident Ashutosh. —IANS