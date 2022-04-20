Beirut: At least 101 people were killed today in a spate of bombings in two Damascus regime bastions on the Mediterranean coast, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Fifty-three people were killed in the city of Jableh and another 48 died in Tartus further south, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP. Seven bombs hit the two cities almost simultaneously this morning.
Multiple Blasts Hit Two Syrian Coastal Cities, Over 100 Killed So Far
April20/ 2022
