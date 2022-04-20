Multilayer Masks Effective To Prevent Aerosol Generation: IISc

Bengaluru: As triple-layered and N95 masks offer the best protection from Covid, they must be used where health officials have made it mandatory to prevent the aerosol generation, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)on Sunday.

"You are protected, but others around you may not be. For single and double-layered masks, most of the droplets were found to be below 100 microns, with the potential to become aerosols that remain suspended in the air for a long time and potentially cause infection," said IISc's mechanical engineering professor Saptarish Basu in a statement here.

Triple-layered masks, even those made of cloth, and N95 masks were found to prevent atomisation and therefore offered the best protection," the study revealed.

Using a high-speed camera, the institute's research team tracked individual cough-like droplets impinging on single, double and multi-layered masks.

"When a person coughs, large droplets (less than 200 microns) hit the inner surface of a mask at a high speed, penetrate the mask fabric and break up or "atomise" into smaller droplets, which have a chance of aerosolisation and carry viruses like Covid with them, said the premier institute's study, published in "Science Advances".

Face masks can reduce virus transmission by blocking both large droplets and aerosols, but their efficiency varies with the type of material, pore size and a number of layers. "Most studies don't look at what is going on at the individual droplet level and how aerosols can be generated," Basu asserted.

Previous studies looked at how these droplets "leak" from the sides of masks, but not at how the mask can aid in secondary atomisation into smaller droplets. —IANS