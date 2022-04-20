Mulayam Vetoes Akhilesh's Move To Join Grand Alliance Against BJP

Mainpuri: A day after Akhilesh Yadav said his party was ready to join anti-BJP alliance, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh has vetoed his son saying that SP would not enter into alliance with any other party and it was strong enough to fight the political battle on its own. The senior Yadav today said the alliance against the BJP would serve no purpose. Mulayam Singh had also opposed the alliance of the Samajwadi Party with the Congress for the recently concluded State Assembly elections. Mr Yadav said there is no discord within the family and the party was united. He also dismissed the speculations in media about his brother Shivpal Yadav joining the BJP. Shivpal Yadav had met the BJP State president earlier this week. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder and patron of the Samajwadi Party, said Shivpal will neither join the BJP nor float a new political party. Mr Yadav lauded the move by the Yogi Adityanath Government to keep open schools on the birth and death anniversaries of great personalities. He said that SP would give the Yogi Adityanath Government in UP six months' time. After six months the SP would launch protests against the anti-people policies of the BJP Government.The people of the State have given BJP the mandate and we respect it, he added. UNI