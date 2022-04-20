Mulayam To Contest From Mainpuri On SP ticket

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced that the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from the Mainpuri seat.

In all, the party announced six candidates on Friday. The party's sitting MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav will contest Badaun and Ferozabad seats liike last time. The announcement was made by general secretary of the party Prof Ram Gopal Yadav in a statement. Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had charged his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav of working against the party, has been shifted from Azamgarh to Mainpuri, their family borough. The present MP from Mainpuri, Tej Pratap Yadav, son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has not been accommodated yet. Mulayam won from both Azamgarh and Mainpuri seats in 2014 polls but later left Mainpuri from where Tej Pratap Yadav won the bypolls. The Badaun candidate Dharmendra, is the cousin of Akhilesh while Ferozabad candidate Akshay is the son of Prof Ram Gopal Yadav.

The other candidates, who got the party tickets are from the reserved constituencies of Etahwah, Robertsganj and Bahriach. The candidates are Kamlesh Kateheria from Etawah, Bhai Lal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabir Valmaki from Bahriach. On Thursday Congress had announced 11 candidates in UP with party president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi being repeated from Amethi and Rae Bareli seats respectively. UNI