Mulayam Threat Case: Court Summons Investigating Officer

Lucknow: A local court here today summoned the investigating officer (IO) along with the case diary in connection with an alleged threat on phone by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Lucknow Sandhya Srivastava directed the investigating officer CO Krishnanagar, Dinesh Pratap Singh, to be present before the court along with the case diaries on next date of hearing on May 20. The CJM has also sought explanation from SSP Lucknow why no progress was being made in this case. The court has also asked the SSP to explain why the investigation was handed to CO Krishnanagar when the court had directed it to hand over it to CO Hazratganj. Earlier, on August 20, 2016, the CJM had quashed the final report sent by police, directing the investigation to be taken by CO Hazratganj, who was directed to get the voice samples of Amitabh and Mulayam Singh Yadav and to get them compared with the voice in the compact disc in the State Forensic Science Laboratory. The SSP Lucknow had handed over the investigation to CO Krishnanagar who has not taken any action despite repeated court orders. During the last hearing, he had assured the court that voice samples would be taken soon. According to the case, Mulayam had reportedly threatened the IPS officer on phone during the previous SP rule for raking up some corruption issue. UNI