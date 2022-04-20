Mulayam Singh Yadav Punctured 'Cycle', Shivpal Singh Yadav Broke Chain: Rajnath Singh

Ballia: SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has punctured the 'cycle', while Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's feuding uncle Shivpal has broken its chain, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today. "I really wonder how Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh will reach Lucknow riding the damaged cycle," he said at an election rally, making fun of the ruling party's election symbol.

The Home Minister, however, claimed that the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh was conducive to blooming of 'lotus' – the BJP's poll symbol. "Parties like SP, BSP and Congress have created muddy pools throughout the state, and in these very pools lotus will bloom," Singh said.

He said the SP realised it has gone weak and that's why it forged an alliance with the Congress. "SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, however, has punctured the bicycle, while Shivpal Singh Yadav has broken the chain of the bicycle…I really wonder how will Rahul and Akhilesh reach Lucknow riding the damaged cycle," he said.

In a dig at BSP, he said even the 'elephant' has become weak, as it is not getting the right fodder. 'Elephant' is BSP's symbol. Rajnath also attacked Congress for first holding 'khaat sabha' to raise voice against the state government, but later embracing SP.