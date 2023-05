Gurugram : Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav has died here on Saturday, according to reports.





As per reports, she was suffering from lung disease and was admitted to Medanta Medicity hospital here four days ago after she complained of difficulty in breathing.





After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). -- IANS