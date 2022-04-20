Mulayam Singh Lays Emphasis On Socialist Ideology

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, a day after his birthday, spoke on the importance of socialist ideology and the policies of the Samajwadi Party for the betterment of the society. Addressing the press at his party office in Lucknow on Thursday, he emphasised on understanding the socialist ideology. "People should read about socialist ideologies, the party workers shall also work towards spreading awareness about the same. There shall not be any discrimination and all of us shall move forward together," said the former Chief Minister.

"Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and we are fighting for the backward classes and the poor. We want to work for them, with them," he added.

He further spoke about the significance of women and their role in the development of the nation. "Samajwadi Party has always given opportunities to women and the poor. Nobody can form a government without the support of women of the country. The party cannot progress without them," Yadav emphasised. He also stated that their party does not just consist of older leaders but also has youths, who will become the future of the party.