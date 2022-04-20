Mulayam Singh discharged from hospital

Lucknow: Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was admitted to the Medanta hospital late on Sunday night after he complained of stomach pain, was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Sources close to the veteran leader said that he was feeling better.

This is the second time in the past five days that Mulayam had to be hospitalised. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday.

He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.

"There is swelling in his intestines, but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon are monitoring his health," said doctor Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital.

