Mulayam Shows His Resentment On Alliance With BSP: Skips Election Meeting In Mainpuri

Mainpuri: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has once again expressed his annoyance over the pre-poll alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and skipped the proposed election meeting to be held after filing his nominations.

The SP supporters, who had gathered at the district party office, were depressed after Mulayam left for Etawah after filing his nomination without addressing them.

Later SP president Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, along with other leaders reached the spot and pacified the workers demanding the presence of Mulayam.

However, while talking to media, after filing his nominations, Mulayam said that he is not in the race for the Prime Minister's post and refused to utter a word for the alliance. "I am sure that Samajwadi Party will win this elections," he said without making any mention of the alliance.

Mulayam, when asked about the joint campaigning by Mayawati and other SP leaders in Mainpuri on April 19, refused to speak on it saying a decision on it will be taken later on.

In the past, Mulayam had charged his son Akhilesh for finishing the party by going for an alliance with the BSP ." The party is half finished now only when SP is contest in less than half of the seats inn the Lok Sabha," he had alleged. During their address in the absence of Mulayam, the SP leaders thanked the party workers and leaders to reach Mainpuri in a large number to support the candidature.

Akhilesh Yadav said that a joint rally with BSP will be held in Mainpuri on April 19 and claimed that the alliance will sweep the polls.

"People are against the BJP and their anti-people policies. They are waiting for the elections and will show their verdict against the saffron party in a big way," he said. Earlier, Mulayam reached here on the Samajwadi Rath from Etawah along with Akhilesh and other family members. After filing the nominations, the Mulayam immediately went back to Etawah, without addressing the customary election meeting. UNI