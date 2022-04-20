Mulayam Should Also Be Made An Accused In The Ayodhya Demolition Case: Katiyar

Lucknow: Firebrand BJP Rajya Sabha Member, Vinay Katiyar, today demanded that the Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav should also be made an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Mr Katiyar is expected to appear in the Special CBI Court today in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case. "I don`t want to say anything on this, Court has to take the decision and we will follow it. The Court has issued summons against us. We will appear before the Court and will see what happens," Katiyar told reporters here before leaving for the Court. Training his gun on the Samajwadi Party leader, Mr Katiyar said that a case should have been filed against him as he had accepted his crimes."Nobody destroyed the Masjid, Mulayam Singh started the firing first. He himself has accepted that 16 people were killed," said Mr Katiyar. A Special CBI Court in Lucknow will frame charges today against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, Dr MM Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The leaders will appear before the Special CBI judge SK Yadav. Meanwhile, all the accused have arrived in Lucknow and are on their way to the Court. UNI