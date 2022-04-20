Mulayam Owes Over Rs 2 Cr To Son Akhilesh, Poll Affidavit Discloses

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav owes more than Rs 2.13 crore to his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav and the value of his assets has declined by Rs 3 crore in the past five years.

This was disclosed in an affidavit filed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been fielded by the SP from its stronghold Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. He had filed his nomination papers from the constituency on Monday.

As per the affidavit, the SP patriarch has declared a total property, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 16.52 crore.

This is Rs 3.20 crore less than the assets declared by him in an affidavit ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the affidavit, a case was registered against Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on September 24, 2015, for allegedly threatening IPS officer Amitabh Thakur over phone. The case is pending in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

His affidavit mentions that he owes Rs 2.13 crore to his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhna Yadav have an annual income of Rs 32.02 lakh and Rs 25.61 lakh, respectively. Sadhna Yadav has shown assets worth Rs 5.06 crore. According to the affidavit, Mulayam Singh Yadav does not have a car. However, his wife owns a luxury car.