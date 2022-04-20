Mulayam May Not Campaign For SP-BSP-RLD Alliance

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is 'unlikely' to campaign for the party and the alliance candidates during the campaign for the general elections.

According to sources in the SP party, Mulayam is miffed over denial of party ticket to his younger daughter- in-law Aparna Yadav from the Sambhal seat. Moreover, the sources said that SP chief is also 'unhappy' with the idea of campaigning by all three partners in alliance—SP, BSP and RLD—in his constituency Mainpuri.

"Netaji (Mulayam) is the tallest leaders in the Opposition camp and OBC community and none can match his stature in states politic. Everybody is welcome to campaign for Netaji in Mainpuri but he hardly needs any such support," a senior SP leader said. According to sources, Mulayam is against the alliance of his party with BSP. Several local media reports quoted Mulayam claiming that SP could have won atleast 24 seats on its own.

Mulayam had earlier too, expressed his unhappiness over SP-BSP alliance in bypolls. He had refused to campaign for the party candidates.

The BSP-SP-RLD alliance will hold a joint rally on April 19 in Mainpuri. The parliamentary constituency goes to polls on April 23 in the third phase. The rally would be addressed by BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh. The SP and BSP will hold 11 joint rallies to seek support for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance which was just before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled.

The SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said that the joint rallies would send a message that the workers and supporters of both the parties had set aside their political rivalry and joined ranks to defeat the BJP. All publicity materials from now on will have the pictures of Mayawati and Mulayam with a prominent display of the election symbols of SP and BSP. The SP is contesting 37 seats under the seat sharing deal while the BSP will contest 38 seats. Three seats have gone to the RLD while two seats, Amethi and Rae Bareli, have been left for the Congress. UNI