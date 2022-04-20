Mulayam Discharged From SGPGIMS After Treatment For Severe Diabetes

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriach Mulayam Singh Yadav has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences(SGPGIMS) here on Friday after undergoing several tests for acute diabetes.

An official statement issued by Prof Amit Agarwal CMS, SGPGI, said that Mulayam Singh Yadav came to SGPGI for routine medical check up and general weekness. Mulayam Singh Yadav, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls, probably for the last time from Mainpuri, where the polling has been completed on April 23. This time, Mulayam just addressed one election meeting on April 19 in presence of BSP president Mayawati and went to vote on April 23 in Saifai. Meanwhile, another report from Basti said that BSP candidate from Basti Lok Sabha seat, Ram Prasad Choudhury suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital in Basti. Former Minister Mr Choudhury is the alliance candidate from Basti, is being shifted to Lucknow for better treatment. Polling in the Basti Lok Sabha seat would be held in the sixth phase on May 12. UNI