Mulayam Did Not Celebrate Birthday Due To Currency Ban Not Train Accident: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today attacked Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav saying that he did not celebrate his 78th birthday yesterday not because of train accident but due to demonetisation drive of the Centre. "Mulayam attended grand birthday celebration after the Muzaffarnagar riots where more than 30 people were killed and over 50,000 rendered homeless but suddenly his drama before the Assembly elections has no meaning," she said in a statement here. "Not to celebrate his birthday this time was only due to demonetisation move and nothing else. Mentioning the train accident at Kanpur dehat as the reason for not celebrating the birthday is just a drama," she added. She appealed to Muslims not to get swayed away with such tantrums of the Samajwadi Party and should know their real face and motive. Claiming that the Ghazipur rally of the SP was a total flop, Ms Mayawati said there was a clear vertical division in the party where even supporters of either group clashed during the meeting. The former chief minister also condemned the police lathicharge on the people and farmers standing in queue and alleged that the SP government was indirectly supporting the Narendra Modi government by such act.

UNI