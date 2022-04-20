Mulayam Comes Out In Support Of Azam Khan; Asks SP Cadre To Launch State-Wide Stir

Lucknow: Breaking his silence after two-and-a-half years, Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav came out in support of his old colleague and senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan alleging that he was being targeted unnecessarily by the Yogi Adityanath government. Speaking at a press conference held here on Tuesday after a long gap, Mr also appealed to SP members to be ready for a state-wide stir against the atrocities being committed on Khan.

Mr Yadav said, ''We all know that Azam Khan hails from a very humble background and is educated. He has done a lot for promoting education and has worked really hard for establishing Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Now he is being unnecessarily targeted by the BJP government. Hundreds of bighas of land was acquired for university and why would only two bighas of land be illegally acquired? Just for those two bighas of land 27 cases in serious sections were registered against Azam Khan."

"I, along with entire Samajwadi Party, stand by Khan and would like to appeal to all the party workers to gear up for state-wide stir against the atrocities on him. He has always fought for the poor people and is a national level leader now. Azam is one man who cannot take anyone's single penny," added Mr Yadav who was seen in his old form after a long time. Attacking the BJP government on the issue of Mr Khan, Mulayam Singh Yadav said, ''I would not to like name anyone but few BJP leaders have acknowledged that whatever is happening with Azam Khan is wrong and this will cause damage to the party. On learning that Khan is being targeted unnecessarily, the BJP should have intervened in the matter. The female members of Khan's family were being interrogated and misbehaved with, nothing such has happened ever in the state.'' Earlier on August 30, Rampur MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's eldest sister Nikhat Aflaq was allegedly taken into police custody on Friday afternoon for questioning in a case related to her brother. The Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has more than two dozen cases lodged against him in connection with alleged land grabbing. As per reports, the police took Nikhat Aflaq into custody from her house situated on Begum Wali Baghiya on Degree College Road. UNI