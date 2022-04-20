Mulayam, Azam in SP star campaigner list, Jaya missing

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid positive while MP Mohd Azam Khan is still in jail.

Both, however, figure in the Samajwadi Party's list of star campaigners for the seven Assembly seats where by-elections are to be held on November 3. The list was released by the party on Tuesday evening.

The name of SP MP Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, is missing from the list.

A senior party functionary said, "It is a token of respect for our senior leaders. They may not be able to campaign physically but their blessings are with us."

Others in the list of star campaigners include SP president Akhilesh Yadav, vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda, party general secretary Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, Inderjit Saroj, leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary and state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

So far, none of the leaders has started campaigning either virtually or physically.

—IANS