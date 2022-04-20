Mulayam, Azam give a miss to SP's national executive meet

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan today gave a miss to the party's national executive meeting which was presided over by Akhilesh Yadav here.





Akhilesh, who took over as the party's national president on January 1 after a bitter split, had convened the meeting of the executive of which both Mulayam and Khan are members.

Mulayam is a member in his capacity as former national president and patron of the party and Khan is a member in his capacity as national general secretary.





Following a bitter feud between the father and the son, Akhilesh had snatched reins of the party from Mulayam Singh and their fight also reached the Election Commission.





Mulayam, who has since been given the role of party mentor, had openly criticised the Samajwadi-Congress alliance and was virtually absent from the campaign too.





