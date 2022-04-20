Mulayam Agrees To Give Voice Sample In IPS Officer Threat Case

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has finally agreed to provide his voice sample in the case filed by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur regarding an alleged threat given by him over mobile phone on July 10, 2015, police said on Thursday.

Mulayam Singh's willingness was revealed by the case's investigating officer, Circle Officer, Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra when Thakur sought to know about the progress in the case. The investigating officer also said he will be collecting voice sample of both parties very soon.

Previously in his report submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow, Mishra said that Mulayam Singh was not cooperating in the investigation. He said that he and his predecessor Awanish Mishra have sent notice to Mulayam Singh around dozen times through special messenger, registered post and Station Officer, Gautampalli but no one in his residence had received it so far.