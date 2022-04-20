Mulayam's Flip-Flop: Sides With Akhilesh, Dumps Shivpal

Lucknow: Refusing to float a new political outfit against his son Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today said 'my blessings are with Akhilesh, but I don't agree to his political decisions.' But the SP patron accused his son of ditching him, saying "People would not believe a leader who had ditched his father." Addressing the much-awaited press conference here in the absence of his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, the party patron dumped him in favour of his son. "Akhilesh is my son I give him my blessing but don't agree to his decisions. There is no question of announcing any new political outfit," Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav said. On a direct question to the SP patron whether he is with Akhilesh or Shivpal, the leader gave a witty answer that he 'is with Samajwadi Party'. The SP president elated with the announcement of Mulayam, which has endorsed his leadership has tweeted 'Netaji Jindabad, Samajwadi Party Zindabad." UNI