Lucknow: Refusing to float a new political outfit against his son Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today said 'my blessings are with Akhilesh, but I don't agree to his political decisions.' But the SP patron accused his son of ditching him, saying "People would not believe a leader who had ditched his father." Addressing the much-awaited press conference here in the absence of his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, the party patron dumped him in favour of his son. "Akhilesh is my son I give him my blessing but don't agree to his decisions. There is no question of announcing any new political outfit," Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav said. On a direct question to the SP patron whether he is with Akhilesh or Shivpal, the leader gave a witty answer that he 'is with Samajwadi Party'. The SP president elated with the announcement of Mulayam, which has endorsed his leadership has tweeted 'Netaji Jindabad, Samajwadi Party Zindabad." UNI
States & UTs
Mulayam's Flip-Flop: Sides With Akhilesh, Dumps Shivpal
April20/ 2022
