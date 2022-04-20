Mukul: Na BJP Ka, Na TMC Ka, Dhobi Ka Kya?

New Delhi (The Hawk): Guffaws aplenty on Mukul Roy, All India vice-president of the ruling BJP, now here, at the time of writing, then, by today evening or at max tomorrow, in TMC...How ironical, comical, contradictory, no? That's why Dhobi (read Subhrangsu, his son, in place of Dhobi) Ka Mukul, Na BJP Ka Na Trinamool Congress Ka Aur Na Hi Apna...Sirf Nizam Palace (that is, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar) Ka." How? A pad-holder in Nizam Palace housing Dhankar, Mukul Roy in the heat of the night used to be in constant pow-wow with illustrious Jagdeep Dhankar who all round benefitted immensely on Bengal via 'pansy', 'epicerny', 'androvyny'

Mukul Roy who became his alter ego so to say. Insiders,

literally, aver that come what may, Mukul Roy is a Dhankar-acolyte. In most of the time, Dhankar-outbursts against Mamata Banerjee, her government, her governance, her ministers, her kith-n-kin etc are outcome from Mukul figments of wild imaginations most of which are tenuous or ephemeral. In fact, Mukul Roy remains firmly saddled in Dhankar-cocoon, BJP or no BJP. Dhankar, officially apolitical strictly being governor, meets Mukul Roy via his citizen status. Exchanges they have amid them is astounding evident from Dhankar-outbursts that if all are only no holds barred. Now he is returning to his parent party TMC abandoning his all India status in the BJP...He is returning with his equally colorful son Subhrangsu, said to be TMC MP, in the TMC thereby fully justifying Subhrangsu, Dhankar Ka Mukul, Na BJP Ka, Na TMC Ka, Sirf Aur Sirf Beta, Dhankar Ka.