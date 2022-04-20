Mukul Goel Joins As New UP DGP

Lucknow: Mukul Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, on Friday joined as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh.

Goel, who was posted as Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force (BSF), was appointed as the Uttar Pradesh DGP on June 30 after the retirement of H C Awasthy.

Goel reached the state capital in the morning and took joining in the afternoon.

Hailing from the state's Muzaffarnagar district, Goel was born on February 22, 1964, and has done BTech in electrical engineering from IIT, Delhi.

He also has a certificate of proficiency in French and a diploma in disaster management.

Goel earlier worked as SP/SSP in Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Hathras, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut districts of the state.

He was also posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force.

Goel was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry in 2003.

He handed over the charge of ADG BSF in Delhi on Thursday and got repatriated to his parent cadre. —PTI